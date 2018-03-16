Can you spot little Karisma Kapoor in this throwback picture from Neetu Kapoor’s wedding?

Many of us hate nostalgia for it brings back memories that we want to erase. But there are occasions or moments that deserve attention all over again. There are moments that need to be cherished. Especially when it comes to Bollywood, there are so many unseen pictures from the old archives that bring back fond memories. Some of the unseen pictures from the movie sets or star weddings deserve to be framed. More than relishing the connections in the picture, it’s taking a trip down the memory lane that fascinates ardent Bollywood fans. A look at the picture and you have a series of memories flashing in front of your eyes. Like any true Bollywood buff, we love to search for pictures that are yet unseen and the ones that have a story to tell. It was during one such recent search that we stumbled upon this picture from Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding in 1980.

This black-and-white picture is a treasure in itself and helps us re-live the great era of the ’80s once again. In the picture we can see Neetu Singh, as a happy bride, with Babita and Rekha by her side. You can also see a six-year old Karisma Kapoor in extreme right, sitting next to her mother Babita. While not much is known about the ensemble that Neetu wore for her her D-day, the fact that it was an extravagant wedding is enough to draw attention. In fact, saying that the wedding was lavish, would be an understatement. The wedding ceremony was sophisticated, with dresses so beautiful and heavy that the popular actresses were in awe of it. Also Read: When Ranbir Kapoor turned clap boy for Rishi Kapoor’s film – view pic

For the ones who don’t know, Babita was expecting her second daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan when Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor had tied the knot. The couple tied the knot in January and Kareena was born in September same year. So in a way, even Kareena was a part of her uncle’s wedding like sister Karisma.