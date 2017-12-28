Can you spot Twinkle Khanna in this picture of Akshay Kumar snuggling upto his dog?

Akshay Kumar is celebrating Christmas and New Year in Cape Town, South Africa. This period is always vacation time for Akshay when he takes off to a destination with his kids and few close friends. Twinkle Khanna’s birthday is tomorrow and there will be a party with close one. Today, Akshay Kumar posted a snap of him chilling in the South African sun snuggling up to a dog. We know that Akshay is a dog lover and two seem so comfortable in each other’s company. The sunshine is lighting up Akki’s face and torso and he is looking hot as hell. (Also Read: Not Akshay Kumar, but these two actors had maximum Bollywood releases in 2017)

However, what caught our attention was the Tina tattoo that he is seen flaunting. It is the actress and author’s birthday tomorrow and we’re sure it will be a special affair. The couple have been spending quality time taking walks on the stunning coastline of Cape Town. Few days back, he shared a wonderful picture of Nitara with Valentino. He is the son of their house help and everyone adores him. Both the kids were peering into a telescope overlooking the ocean. Twinkle has also shared some adorable holiday pictures on her Insta account. (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar’s Padman: I hope that the film at least starts a conversation about the issue among masses)

It is wonderful to see how Akshay manages to take out time for his wife and kids. We know that the actor is extremely punctual and treats family time as priority. He will resume his work on Pad Man once he is back. The film is due to release on January 26, 2017. It is a biopic based the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who pioneered low cost sanitary napkins in India. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…