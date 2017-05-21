Cannes 2017: Aaradhya was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s date today – view pic

Like every year, Aaradhya went with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes this year. We have shared with you pictures from the airport where the actress’ daughter turned into a great poser. She has realised how to deal with paps going click click away, thanks to her mom. The cutie smiled and posed for the shutterbugs like a pro and she was adorable doing that. But all this while we were wondering, why is there no pic of Aaradhya at the gala when Aishwarya’s looks were getting appreciated. Finally we have them on the red carpet. In a stunning red outfit, the actress stole our heart and she had her little daughter in a pink dress with her all along. (Also read: Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes red and flirty with frills)

You can see in the picture that Aaradhya looks completely at ease with the cameras and media around. She is even sweetly smiling at them. A pretty daughter of a ravishingly good looking mother. While we can’t take our eyes off Ash, it’s her daughter who made us cheer her more. Check out the picture right here…

There are videos too…

Aishwarya chose a strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a sweetheart neckline and multiple folds for her red carpet look today. She sported dark berry lips and heavily lined eyes. She is Styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian. We asked for expert opinion on the same by dialing up Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello, who gave it a 3 star rating. He said, “I personally hate frills, frills and more frills but on Ash every thing looks damn good ’cause she carries everything with panache. Red is her colour but I would give it not more than 3.”

That’s very true and it seems her date to Cannes will approve of her mommy’s gorgeous look as well.