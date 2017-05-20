Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carries off red with a signature panache, says Ashley Rebello

Leading the tinsel town glamour pack at Cannes this year, Deepika Padukone debuted as the brand ambassador for the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal Paris. The next diva in line is Cannes veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been slaying the red carpet each year with her out-of-the-box red carpet offerings. The resplendent Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left for the prestigious 70th edition of the International Film Festival in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow. Impressing us with an airport look that comprised a classic Burberry trench, folded denims, and Ferragamo flats, Aishwarya is slated to give us major nostalgia vibes. Back in 2002, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali had taken the film, Devdas to this prestigious festival. Rehashing those memories, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will present Devdas as a part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema this time in Cannes. Well, making quite an entry wearing strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a sweetheart neckline and multiple folds. (Also read: Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes red and flirty with frills)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite the much younger Ranbir Kapoor, playing the role of the mature and sensual poetess, Saba Taliyar Khan and garnered rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Over years, the world has been besotted by the diva’s beauty, grace, and poise. Looking ethereal, here’s how Aishwarya spruced up the red carpet arya Raiat Cannes and helping us deconstruct her look is our in-house fashion stylist, eminent designer, Ashley Rebello. Here’s what he said,

What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore

Aishwarya chose a strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a sweetheart neckline and multiple folds for her red carpet look. She sported dark berry lips and heavily lined eyes. She is Styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian.

And the Queen is back again to mesmerize us! 😍😍

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

Ashley informs, “I personally hate frills, frills and more frills but on Ash every thing looks damn good ’cause she carries everything with panache. Red is her colour but I would give it not more than 3.”

BL Style Verdict

Ash is Ash! Over the years she has mastered the knack of nailing the red carpet. Playing with a tricky hue, Ash played it well with frills and aced the beauty game with the gown.

Style Rating – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan