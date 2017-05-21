Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to purple lips and this time it’s many tones darker – view pics

Remember the purple lips of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2016 which made social media go on a frenzy to dole out memes and jokes? It was compared to everything possible but our personal favourite was its similarity with Joey’s Ichibann lipstick from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Well, the shade returns and this time it’s darker than ever. Aishwarya seem to have loved the shade so much that she repeated it this year and honestly, we like it more than the previous one. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS how Aaradhya poses so well, it’s because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of course – view pic)

We thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to be there for just two days but this bonus look has got us really excited. If we are crushing on that flawless floral gown, we can’t take our eyes off her makeup. Her makeup artist has posted a picture of her face which is all things gorgeous. If the eyes are hypnotic, her purple lips will make guys go weak in the knees. Check it out right here…

@aishwarya_raifan #bts in my chair #love #makeup @charlottewillermakeup #hair @dayaruci A post shared by @charlottewillermakeup on May 21, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Aishwarya was recently asked about her infamous purple lips from last year. During her current visit to Cannes 2017, the actress was interviewed by senior journalist Anupama Chopra about such an eclectic choice in lip shade. She explained how she had lot going on that day. From taking Aaradhya to the beach to prepping up the Sarbjit team, she did a lot. So when her stylist finally caught up with her and whisked this shade, Aishwarya told her, ‘ ‘my face is your palette, do what you want’. And thus the tale of the purple lipstick was born, my dears!