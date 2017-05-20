Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes red and flirty with frills

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been representing the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal since the past 15 years, has been slaying the Cannes’ red carpet year after year but this time she has outdone herself. The world has been besotted by the diva’s choice of outfits this year and the grace and elegance with which she has carried them. Be it her two-tiered sheer green gown from Yanina Couture, the Cinderella-like Michael Cinco gown or the AW black number – the beautiful actress has gone all out for the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

For the fourth look, Aishwarya opted for a strapless Ralph and Russo gown with a sweetheart neckline and multiple folds. She sported dark berry lips and heavily lined eyes. Reds and off-shoulders have always been Aishwarya’s favorites and she has clubbed the two for her final look.

And the Queen is back again to mesmerize us! 😍😍

Stay tuned for more… #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/m61zkZhVOv — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

Aishwarya is there at the festival to present her iconic film Devdas as part of the L’Oreal Open Air Cinema. Interestingly, it was Devdas that brought Aishwarya to Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 2002. She was accompanied by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. With Aishwarya presenting Devdas once again after 15 years, life has certainly come full circle for her.

Also, after Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor will attend Cannes Film Festival on May 21 and 22. As always we are looking forward to see the Bollywood fashionista own the red carpet with her indomitable style game.