Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the FIRST celeb to wear Michael Cinco’s Versailles inspired gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already knocked it out of the park at Cannes 2017. The Bollywood diva and yummy mummy made a stylish entry to the French Riviera in a double breasted jacket denims and ankle strap sandals. She teamed it with a Dior bag. The actress then began her gown game and all of us were transfixed. Twitterati went gaga over the semi-sheer green gown with ruffles that she wore for her first appearance. Made by Yanina Couture, the gown had bright hues like fir green, red and blue. Ash’s next outing was in a floral printed Mark Bumgarner gown that had us raving as well. (Also Read: Cannes 2017 red carpet: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a Disney princess)

However, she reserved the best for later when she stepped out in a Michael Cinco creation. The icy blue gown made her look straight out of a Disney blockbuster. Frozen, Cindrella and Snow White so many fairy-tale characters instantly came to our mind. It is the classic voluminous gown that gals would dream of wearing to a ball, where they did meet a perfect prince Charming. Michael Cinco’s gown is from the collection The Impalpable Dream of Versailles. Clearly, nothing less than French royalty inspired Michael and the dress seems to be stitched in Dubai from what we gather from Insta. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Yanina Couture outfit gets a thumbs up from Twitterati)

However, Aishwarya is not the first celeb to stun in this gown. An equally gorgeous woman wore it before. We are talking about Victoria Swarovski. The heiress of the Swarovski clan is a singer. The 23-year-old blonde beauty is a part of the hit film The Chronicles of Narnia: The journey on the dawn where she sang the title song, There is a Place for Us. The young lady is talented and a known face on TV and Europe’s music scene.

While Victoria’s picture is from a fitting, Ash rocked the gown at Cannes. She walked down the red carpet in that magnificent creation with everyone gaping at her sublime beauty. Check out these pictures…

There is no doubt that Ash rocks the outfit like a diva. The lady has killed it with this fashion outing and we are sure Twitter will go crazy. She attended the screening of Okja in this dress. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…