Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slipped into two gorgeous looks back to back while you were sleeping – view pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made some of the best fashion statements in Cannes this year. Yes, there is Sonam Kapoor to take into account whose marble printed saree has left everyone in a tizzy. But Queen B always manages to steal the thunder with her exquisite fashion sense. However, we were getting a bit bored of the Cinderella-esque dresses that she was wearing since she landed there. We were waiting for something different and guess what? While you were happily snoozing, she fulfilled our wishes. Yes, we have two different looks of Aishwarya which scream both of seduction and elegance. (Cannes 2017: Aaradhya was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s date today -view pic)

The first one is an elegant figure hugging Mona Jaisingh outfit. Her stylist gave a rundown on this delicate yet seductive dress worn by Aishwarya. She writes, “Back from a photo-call and a late wrap! Thank you Cannes for being so amazing 💥 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in @monishajaising@giuseppezanottidesign shoes, Styled with @reannmoradian@charlottewillermakeup@stephanelancien #lifeatcannes#lorealparisindia @lorealmakeup.” We don’t know about Cannes, but Ash definitely looks amazing. She is a dream that we all would like to see ourselves become once. At least look somewhat equivalent to that. Check out her first look here…

As for the next look, considering the fact that Devdas was getting screened, she went with a traditional avatar. But she added a lot of panache to it. Aishwarya went with a long jacket with a slit in the middle and a blue lehenga. She looked so pristinely beautiful that we don’t have much words to describe it. You check out the look right here.

Speaking about Devdas, Aishwarya said, “I am thankful to all the fans and well-wishers. This movie is very special to us. In 2002, the movie got a standing ovation when we presented it at Cannes. It was special to us, as it was the first time that an Indian film got that kind of a reception. We arrived on a horse-drawn carriage. It was all very magical.”

Well, Aishwarya, if you ask us, we loved this outfit of yours but you in that yellow saree made us fall for you even more. How beautiful are you!