Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second look for the Film Festival is very SAFE – view pics

You know how they say, better be safe than sorry? Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took it rather seriously and opted for a safe look. However, sorry to say but this look isn’t quite the Cannes level. Deepika Padukone may have stolen her thunder by endorsing the L’Oreal cosmetics brand for the first time but we still got our hopes hooked onto Ash’s looks for the Film Festival. Sadly, both the looks sported by her haven’t struck a chord with us. Wearing a Mark Bumgarner gown for (hopefully) a press meet, the diva carried the same pair of golden Casadei heels. Can’t say we were a big fan of either the gown or the heels. There was a sense of deja vu we felt when we saw her gown, to be honest. During an awards function, we believe, Aishwarya wore a very similar gown. The floral print certainly didn’t work for us.

Although the hair and makeup? Splendid. We can’t complain about that because there’s nothing at fault there. However, considering how she chose this gown and sandals, perhaps the makeup could’ve been more dewy. The contrast of her lip colour to that of her gown is jarring. But that’s just mostly because we think the gown doesn’t deserve to be on Ash, especially during Cannes. We just think that instead of keeping such a safe look, she could’ve experimented more with her appearance. Not only is it safe but also quite boring. You folks can check out her look and see it for yourself.

A post shared by Mark Bumgarner (@markbumgarner) on May 19, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Previously, on the same day, she donned a green gown by Yanina couture. She looked less like a fashion diva and more like a Christmas tree. The gown was a big letdown, especially since her makeup was so onpoint. Not to forget how brilliant her makeup was done. There was so much that could’ve been done but instead, the stylist chose to compile a rather sad look. We just hope that her red carpet look is different and well, more striking. We wouldn’t want to be disappointed again by her choices now!

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates on Aishwarya at Cannes…