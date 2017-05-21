Cannes 2017: Amy Jackson goes all out as she flaunts a bare back – View Pics

After leaving us stunned with her first look at the Cannes Film Festival today, Amy Jackson is all set to steal our hearts with this sexy number. The blue-eyed actress stepped out on the red carpet in a white Versace gown for Global Gift Gala last night and for Day 2 she opted for a sexy backless pearl-white gown.

While Amy is ofcourse looking super hot, we can’t help but compare her outfit to Deepika Padukone’s at the Met Gala event. DP’s Tommy Hilfiger vanilla satin gown might have received a luke warm response from the fashion critics but it was one of the most Googled outfits from the Met Gala night. We don’t know if this is just a co-incidence but Amy’s first look, where she sported a thigh-high-slit, was also a lot similar to what Deepika wore on the second day!

Highness u look sooo gorgeous and 🔥🔥#amyjackson @iamamyjackson love u lotsss A post shared by AMY JACKSON😘😘 (@amians_indianfc) on May 20, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Amy Jackson walked the red carpet at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival today in a sexy white Versace number. The thigh-high-slit and the sewed-up cuts at the cleavage gave the otherwise common gown an edgy look. With her tresses pulled back in a neat pony, Amy looked every bit stunning. Maroon lip color, black stilettos, diamond danglings and a shimmery clutch completed the look. Amy’s childhood friend Kirsty Stewart styled her for the event.

She is there for the promo launch of her English film Boogie Man, directed by Andrew Morahan. Amy made her Cannes debut last year when she attended a dinner organised by the luxury label Chopard but she feels this time it’s going to be extra special. “Last year was my first at Cannes, but this year I feel so much more prepared. It’s a full week of events, red carpets, dinners and charity galas this time. Plus, I will also be meeting the distributors of Boogie Man,”she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

When asked whose look is she most excited for, Amy said,“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate Cannes Icon for Bollywood and I can’t wait to see how she looks on the red carpet.”