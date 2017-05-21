Cannes 2017: Amy Jackson looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her sequined-nude gown – View Pics

Amy Jackson, who is attending Cannes Film Festival for the second time this year, seems to be having a great time at French Reveira. After stunning us all with her thigh-high-slit white Versace number, the 25-year-old actress opted for a stunning sequined nude gown for Day 2. The body-hugging outfit extenuated her voluptuous figure beautifully. With accessories kept to a bare minimum and her hair pulled back, Amy looked quite a stunner.

Here are her pictures –

About tonight… ‘The Square’ premiere. A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 20, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

I got to wear my dream dress tonight, thankyou @georgeshobeika for such a stunning gown. A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 20, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

A post shared by Gergana Dragoeva Quievy (@gerganadragoevaquievy) on May 20, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

“Cannes is the creme de la creme of the red carpet. I’ve been so excited preparing the looks with my stylist. This is my second time at Cannes so I feel slightly more prepared this time round,” Amy told news agency PTI.

Amy is there to represent her English film Boogie Man, directed by Andrew Morahan. Amy made her Cannes debut last year when she attended a dinner organised by the luxury label Chopard but she feels this time it’s going to be extra special. “Last year was my first at Cannes, but this year I feel so much more prepared. It’s a full week of events, red carpets, dinners and charity galas this time. Plus, I will also be meeting the distributors of Boogie Man,”she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

When asked whose look is she most excited for, Amy said,“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate Cannes Icon for Bollywood and I can’t wait to see how she looks on the red carpet.”