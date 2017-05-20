Cannes 2017: Amy Jackson takes a cue from Deepika Padukone, sports a thigh-high-slit on Day 1 – View pics

Amy Jackson walked the red carpet at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival today in a sexy white Versace number. The thigh-high-slit and the sewed-up cuts at the cleavage gave the otherwise common gown an edgy look. With her tresses pulled back in a neat pony, Amy looked every bit stunning. Maroon lip color, black stilettos, diamond danglings and a shimmery clutch completed the look. Amy’s childhood friend Kirsty Stewart styled her for the event.

Here are her pictures –

Amy also posted a picture of her on Instagram notifying her fans about her arrival at the beautiful French Riviera.

Touchdown in the French Riviera with this hottie @kimberleygarner Bonjour Cannes 🇫🇷 🚁 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 19, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

She is there for the promo launch of her English film Boogie Man, directed by Andrew Morahan. Amy made her Cannes debut last year when she attended a dinner organised by the luxury label Chopard but she feels this time it’s going to be extra special. “Last year was my first at Cannes, but this year I feel so much more prepared. It’s a full week of events, red carpets, dinners and charity galas this time. Plus, I will also be meeting the distributors of Boogie Man,”she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

When asked whose look is she most excited for, Amy said,“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate Cannes Icon for Bollywood and I can’t wait to see how she looks on the red carpet.” We totally agree with you, Amy. But, we are equally excited for Sonam Kapoor!