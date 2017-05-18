Cannes 2017 Day 2: Deepika Padukone shines bright as the morning sunshine- View Pics

Leaving no stone unturned to claim what’s rightfully hers, Deepika Padukone shut all the naysayers with her edgy yet glamorous vibe last night debuting as the brand new face of the cosmetic brand, L’Oreal at the red carpet gala of the annual Internation Film Festival at Cannes. Taking the French Rivera by a fashionable storm, one couldn’t help but marvel how Deepika created a strong statement alongside stalwarts and L’Oréal Paris co-ambassadors Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning before leaving for the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress walking the red carpet with shutterbugs clicking insanely looked like a scene straight out of a movie. Ensuring a fashion overload, Deepika doled out three looks in just one day and here is her latest look that sparks off a soft feminine vibe in a cheerful yellow colour.

Deepika Padukone has traversed a long way from her modelling days to claiming global domination. Deepika Padukone’s recent experimental takes on fashion and its varied chapters met with some backlash from the fashion pundits. Quickly taking it all in her stride and standing firmly by the style sensibilities of her International fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman and her team, Deepika Padukone’s day two at Cannes began with eating a croissant, painting her nails and browsing through her wardrobe. Here’s what she wore as her first #OOTD for Day 2 at Cannes.

What Deepika Padukone Wore

Wearing a high-necked mustard yellow pencil fitted dress replete with dramatic sleeves, Deepika channelled a summery vibe from the French Riviera.

Pairing her look with a minimal vibe of delicate earrings and a playful slightly messy high pony, Deepika looks radiant BUT the dress blended itself quite unflatteringly over her arms and thighs.

Barring this, everything else looks seamless. She is also sporting a minimal makeup comprising products L’Oréal Paris Tint Caresse Lip Cushion in Tulip Blossom, Volume Million Lashes Mascara, La Palette Gold Eye Shadow and Brow Artist Genius Kit.

Barring her first look, Deepika Padukone is surely raking up some superb style moves with her Cannes endeavour. Slated to make another round of appearance tonight, we can hardly wait for the diva’s next style move to unfold.