Cannes 2017 Day 2: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look will make you go green with envy

And there she goes leaving absolutely no stone unturned to claim what’s rightfully hers! After greeting us a cheerful Good Morning with her bright mustard yellow ensemble, Deepika Padukone is here to say a big hello with another red carpet look. Shutting all the naysayers with her edgy yet glamorous vibe last night debuting as the brand new face of the cosmetic brand, L’Oreal at the red carpet gala of the annual International Film Festival at Cannes, Deepika Padukone unveiled yet another stylish side to her. Taking the French Rivera by a fashionable storm, one couldn’t help but marvel how Deepika created a strong statement alongside stalwarts and L’Oréal Paris co-ambassadors Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning before leaving for the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress walking the red carpet with shutterbugs clicking insanely looked like a scene straight out of a movie. Ensuring a fashion overload, Deepika doled out three looks in just one day and two looks today here at Cannes. Making a red carpet entry yet again, Deepika was snapped wearing a custom Brandon Maxwell gown and she looked like a dream.

Deepika Padukone’s recently no-so fashionable outings met with some backlash from the fashion pundits. Quickly taking it all in her stride and standing firmly by the style sensibilities of her International fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman and her team, Deepika Padukone’s day two at Cannes began with a summery yellow look followed by a sultry pink look.

What Deepika Padukone Wore

A couture Brandon Maxwell gown accentuated her figure well. The dark green colour of the gown went well with Deepika’s dusky complexion. The stilettos by Chloe Gosselin can make any woman in the world jealous. Deepika topped her look with drool worthy jewellery by Degrisogono.

Deepika has emerged as quite a stunner over the two days of Cannes. All the fashion police of the world must have their jaws dropped with her gorgeous looks for the two days.

Now, our eyes are set on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and even Amy Jackson and Shruti Haasan. These divas are also set to walk the red carpet at Cannes. 2017.