Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone poses with Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning on the red carpet

Deepika Padukone is slaying it sexy at the red carpet of Cannes 2017. After whole day of press meets and interviews, and 2 dresses down, Deepika stepped on the red carpet looking like a Goddess in a gorgeous Marchesa gown. She is at the prestigious film festival to represent L’Oreal Paris. On the red carpet she posed with other brand ambassadors Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, for the camera and the picture is going viral right now. Opening ceremony doesn’t get better than this.

We have got to admit that there is so much beauty in this picture that we are not able to stop staring it. Forget Ellen’s Oscar selfie, or the kid who won a year supply of chicken nugget, THIS picture of the four gorgeous divas should be the most re-tweeted picture ever. What are you guys thinking? Let us get on the job.

Elle Fanning is looking breathtaking in a pretty white gown by Vivienne Westwood. Look closely and you can see that the train of the gown is hand painted, and we are loving it. As per Vogue, it was Elle’s idea to have a cutom gown with hand painted unicorn on it, for the evening. As per her the gown goes in spirit of who she is as a person. Now that is perfection – representing yourself with OOTN! We wonder what was Deepika’s thought process on picking her gown?!!

Julianne and Susan are the very definition of ageless beauty. They are looking as marvelously beautiful as ever. We won’t be surprise if you took a moment to even notice Deepika and Elle in the frame.