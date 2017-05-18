Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet looking flawless AF! Watch video

Deepika Padukone is stealing hearts at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. She just walked the red carpet and probably was center of envy for many women there. For a debut walk Deepika as a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, she was expressly elegant and confident. And we have already gushed about her gorgeous gown. But we can say it again…Deepika is slaying it sexy in the dark maroon sheer Marchesa gown! She was looking flawless, and this is still understating it. Watch her own the red carpet here:

Deepika is one of the brand ambassadors of L’Oreal Paris. And the way her first appearance is going, we can say she is going to be a regular for the brand. The Piku actress just rubbed shoulders with Hollywood biggies like Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. We still drooling over their red carpet pictures. Elle Fanning’s gorgeous white gown, and Deepika’s deep purple dress are sure going to come out as a hit on many fashion listicles post day 1.

Off late, Deepika was turning to be a disappointment for the fashion police. For instance, her vanilla look from the Met Gala 2017, was even slyly dissed by Rihanna. And when Rihanna has something to say, you listen. Deepika seems to have learnt her lesson, and her latest outing is a sure shot route to redeem herself.

On work front Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor. She was last seen in the Hollywood action venture xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and we hope that we get to see her in more movies in the West.