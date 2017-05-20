Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone’s Brandon Maxwell gown gets a ‘Like’ from Lady Gaga

Look who is going Gaga over Deepika Padukone‘s couture Brandon Maxwell gown? It’s Lady Gaga herself. Okay, excuse us for the bad pun but she did approve of the look or so it seems. On Instagram, she liked Maxwell’s post on Deepika and that surely means the singer appreciates the gown. Deepika was looking angelic in that dress and it caught Gaga’s fancy as well. Interesting! (Also read: Deepika Padukone on her love for Vin Diesel: Excuse me? He is in love with me)

A couture Brandon Maxwell gown accentuated Deepika’s figure well. The dark green colour of the gown complimented the actress’ dusky complexion. The stilettos by Chloe Gosselin can make any woman in the world jealous. Deepika topped her look with drool worthy jewellery by Degrisogono. And all that made her look so refined that even Lady Gaga couldn’t stop herself from giving precious like to the look. Of course, she must have been admiring Maxwell’s creation but you cannot deny the fact that the lady who wore it, made the dress even more gorgeous. Check out the picture right here…

In fact, when we spoke to Salman Khan‘s designer Ashley Rebello for his inputs on the dress, he too was floored by it. He had said, “Deepika looks fluid in this aqua number. It’s body hugging and is showing off every inch of that sexy body. But there is an overdose of eye makeup. But I am sure L’Oreal must be promoting it. Remember Aishwarya’s purple lipstick last year? The cut, colour and style of Deepika’s gown is classic, and they have given her a Audrey Hepburn look which works magic on Deepika.” No wonder everyone is raving about this look.

Deepika began India’s presence on the red carpet for L’Oreal Paris and won over fashion critics with her look and style. Her outfits were meted with both brickbats and praises which made her first outing for the cosmetic brand a talking point for many!