Cannes 2017: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone won hearts with their bold fashion statements

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival kick started last Wednesday – a melting pot of cinema and fashion interspersing seamlessly. As the A-listers of world cinema hobnob, usher and promote their upcoming movies, it’s quite safe to say that the theme of the festival inevitably flits to fashion and high-end luxury with the world fixing its gaze firmly on all that’s in vogue. With premieres, yacht parties, fashion and beauty launches, Cannes and its sublime fashionable offerings bring the fashion pundits and connoisseurs together. Indian fashion though nascent has been making waves on this iconic platform through divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Embarking on a Cannes journey for the very first time as the brand new face of the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal, Deepika Padukone created quite a stir! While we concentrated on them, other tinsel town beauties who made heads turn with their sublime charm and fashion game were Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson and Nandita Das. And whilst at it, these ladies sashayed down the red carpet, bringing their A-game to the fore. While a multitude of looks were unveiled, some of these made jaws drop and we have curated a Cannes Style Capsule to fill you in with the best style moments from Cannes 2017 this year.

Playing perfect muses to some of the maverick international designers, these divas also dabbled in showcasing the style sensibilities of Indian designers. A Mecca where two of the most inspiring arts intertwine for the world to stare at, like each year, Cannes Film Festival 2017 too saw some stunning style moments and here’s how our tinsel town divas spruced up the glamour quotient.

Deepika Padukone

A novice to the L’Oreal family, Deepika’s Cannes journey was much-anticipated following her rise to global fandom with the Hollywood flick, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and subsequent appearances at the New York Fashion Week, Golden Globes 2017 and pre and post-Oscar parties this year. Keeping everyone hooked to her shenanigans, Deepika sure had fun and regaled us with numerous snippets from her Cannes diaries.

Going risqué for her first red carpet look, Deepika chose a jewel-toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte paired aptly with Jimmy Choo heels and De Grisogono jewellery, soft wavy hair left down open, soft waves and berry toned lips.

Going crisp for her second red carpet look, Deepika chose a Brandon Maxwell one-shouldered gown and teamed it with a top bun, Chloe Gosselin sandals and diamond jewellery from DeGrisogono. Dramatic winged green eyes and nude, glossy lips rounded up her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A Cannes Film Festival veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned everyone with her 16th appearance with two jaw-dropping red carpet appearances that only reaffirmed the belief that there’s certainly no diva like her! She was styled by Aastha Sharma.

Exuding a dramatic elegance with her princess-inspired ensemble of a voluminous lavish blue gown with intricate floral print, courtesy Michael Cinco, Aishwarya channelled the look with off-shoulders, a sweetheart neckline and a serious plunge. Stepping into a pair of Ferragamo heels, Aishwarya accessorised her look with a set of diamond rings by Boucheron.

Going bold and doing red on the red carpet with a strapless Ralph & Russo gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a tiered skirt, Aishwarya rounded up the look with ruby coloured chandelier earrings by Faidee, loose curls, heavily lined eyes and berry toned lips.

Sonam Kapoor

A reigning fashionista, Sonam always dazes everyone with her impeccable style moments. Her Cannes style diaries had us hooked and choosing to go dramatic this time, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor rustled up quite a storm on the red carpet.

Proving us that there’s no such thing as too much bling, Sonam brought with her an avalanche of classy bling through a peachy-pink Elie Saab couture gown replete with dramatic sleeves and a delicate belt. She rounded up the fabulous look with customised jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, a wispy updo, pale pink lips and delicately lined eyes.

Showing us just the perfect way to pull off gold and shimmer on the red carpet with a plunging Elie Saab couture gown replete with a belt and a dramatic train. She rounded up this stunning look leaving her long and sleek hair open, shimmery and smokey eyes and nude lips.

Shruti Haasan

Delighting everyone with her presence, Shruti Haasan made her presence felt at Cannes for her trilingual magnum opus, Sangamithra that is scheduled to go on floor in August.

Going bold in black with an Avaro Figlio asymmetric gown, Shruti stepped into a pair of crystal-encrusted Louboutins and accessorised her look with a shimmery clutch from Miu Miu and a statement ring from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

For her second look, Shruti looked unrecognisable and chose a black and golden Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla creation replete with dramatic floral applique work and accessorised her look with jewellery from Misho Designs and Anomaly by Anam. She sported a severe makeup of bold eyebrows, winged liner, nude lips and finished it out with an updo.

Nandita Das

The elegant dusky diva was at Cannes to promote her new movie, Manto at the opening night.

Flaunting her love for the saree with a linen jari peach Anvila creation, Nandita cut out a classy and demure picture on the red carpet with her traditional look.

Amy Jackson

Making a splash on the red carpet with two stunning looks, Amy Jackson who was styled by Kristy Stewart chose to go demure for her Cannes stint.

Flaunting her toned calves with a thigh-high slit gown from Atelier Versace at the Global Gift Initiative Gala in Cannes, Amy sported jewellery by Lilly Gabriella and stepped into a pair of black Aqua Azzura heels and carried a Swarovski clutch.

For the screening of The Square, Amy flaunted a golden beige silk tulle embroidered Georges Hobeika creation from their Spring Summer 2017 collection, aptly accessorised by Swarovski jewellery.

Mallika Sherawat

This tinsel town diva has been a Cannes regular since 2011 and is the brand ambassador for Free A Girl initiative. Free A Girl is a relief organisation dedicated to free young girls from forced prostitution and prosecute the offenders.

Making a demure appearance at the screening and opening gala in Cannes, Mallika Sherawat sported a pink, beige strapless, mermaid silhouette gown of silk tulle and embroidered with mini pearls, multicolour crystals and flower appliques Georges Hobeika creation from their Spring Summer 2017 collection and accessorised by a delicate diamond choker. Bright berry toned lips and blushed cheeks rounded up her look.

Fashion takes centre stage and the Cannes Film Festival has yet again demonstrated its identity as an epic fashion hub. These tinsel town beauties notched the fashion shenanigans, sparking off some serious style takeaways and daydreams for a Cannes-inspired lifestyle!