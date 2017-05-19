Cannes 2017 red carpet: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a Disney princess

A sight for sore eyes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived at Cannes and we are quite excited! A fashion veteran, Aishwarya’s experimental take on style and beauty, over the past 15 years as the face of the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal, has garnered appreciation and criticism for some of her red carpet looks. Unfazed, Aishwarya does it all with an enviable aplomb. The diva flew to Cannes in a classy avatar, looking every bit the diva that she is and trenched it up like the French wearing a Burberry trench and Ferragamo flats. With her daughter, Aaradhya, in tow, Aishwarya also exemplified her glorious role as a yummy mummy on the roll! And just like the rest of the world, we too are besotted with her classic good looks, grace, poise and an ability to carry herself with that royal flair of elegance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave us a look of her voluminous gown by Michael Cinco. And boy she was looking gorgeous. On one hand she is reminding us of Elsa from Frozen, and on the other she is also resembling Cinderella. Seriously, it is tough for us to take our eyes off her.

What Aishwarya Rai Wore

Aish was wearing a lavish blue coloured gown designed by Michael Cinco. The plunging neckline is exactly how you do it. Fashionistas all around the world can take a note or two from this appearance by Aishwarya. Floral print on the beautiful gown in intricate, and is indeed carried charismatically and elegantly by our beloved Aish. We are now only looking forward for tomorrow. We bet Aish will outdo herself!