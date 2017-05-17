Cannes 2017: Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello gives Deepika Padukone’s first look a major THUMBS DOWN!

And the Cannes mania has begun! Amongst the Indian divas who are slated to walk the prestigious red carpet, this year Deepika Padukone who was roped as the brand new face of the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal Paris was all set to make a debut. Garnering international acclaim for her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and making a series of appearances on the International platform, Deepika Padukone’s style shenanigans also claimed the attention of International fashion pundits. A Mecca of fashion and cinema where creativity blends seamlessly across nationalities, this 70th edition of Cannes International Film Festival began with Deepika Padukone readying for a press meet. Deepika Padukone graced the press meet as the brand new face of L’Oreal Paris giving us a sneak peek and finally the big reveal of her dress. The red colored printed number is replete with ruffles and quite honestly, we are a tad disappointed with Deepika’s look!

Giving everyone a sneak peek of her sunny morning, makeup and then a trail of her dress, Deepika Padukone’s first look certainly failed to strike a chord and agreeing with us is our in-house fashion expert, Ashley Rebello who has worked in the fashion industry for over 20 years and has also dabbled in extensive International work and feature films. An expert stylist, Ashley’s style sensibilities and having worked closely with celebrities has made him much sought after in the film industry. Turning special fashion editor for Cannes, Ashley will review and rate the red carpet celeb looks exclusively for Bollywoodlife.com.

What Deepika Padukone Wore

Wearing a printed red Johanna Ortiz dress with Charlotte Olympia shoes, Deepika Padukone accessorized her look with jewelry by Missika. Her makeup comprised products from the brand L’Oreal like the L’Oreal Paris Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Eyeliner in Teal, Volume Million Lashes Mascara and True Match Lumi Illuminating Powder in Neutral.

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

The fashion maverick says, “This particular look is a major letdown. It does no justice to her beauty. I definitely expected so much more from her first look. This look lacks freshness and doesn’t stand out at all. It could have been alright for a regular outing but not for something as glamorous and prestigious as Cannes. This look does not look good on her body type. Also, the big print is a definite no. We have seen her in some stunning outfits in the past. She should have gone with something that compliments her body type.

BL Style Verdict

A fashion faux pas that we had consciously wished Deepika Padukone to steer clear of was an overplay of prints. With the addition of ruffles, the dress certainly does not flatter the lithe form of the diva and the dress failed to highlight her slim frame. Also, the ruffles on one side did not blend well.

Style Rating

Rating: 1.5 out of 5



Reviewed by Nirupama Chaudhary



* Poor ** Average *** Good **** Very good ***** Excellent

Ashley has rated Deepika’s look 1.5 which is totally in sync with our sensibilities.

With the big red carpet reveal slated for tonight, here’s hoping Deepika Padukone turns this disappointment into a big WOW!