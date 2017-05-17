Cannes 2017: Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello gives Deepika Padukone’s maroon Marchesa sheer gown a THUMBS UP, calls her a true diva!

Throwing us a curveball, Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival that’s underway tonight. This year marks the 70th edition of the International Film Festival that transpires annually at Cannes, France. Turning muse for the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal, Deepika rose to claim global domination with her Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage earlier this year. She followed it up with a string of red carpet appearances. Facing flak for some of her recent appearances, Deepika was treading on a thin grounds with respect to her fashion choices. Her experimental take on fashion was not appreciated but her stint with Cannes was a chance to turn the tables and garner the well-deserved appreciation. Well, the diva certainly made her big style redemption with a stunning maroon and sheer gown along with wild hair and a matching swagger. Our in-house fashion expert noted fashion designer Ashley Rebello lent his thoughts on Deepika’s stunning red carpet appearance.

Making a big foray into Cannes this year, Deepika’s first look featuring a printed and ruffled Johanna Ortiz dress was unappealing but she quickly made a comeback with a sultry satin dress and a spectacular red carpet look.

What Deepika Padukone Wore

Wearing a jewel toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte paired aptly with Jimmy Choo heels and De Grisogono jewellery, Deepika teamed this look with textured waves, a bold makeup accentuating her doe-shaped eyes and sported deep red lips. A pair of statement earring were her only accessories of choice for the red carpet.

Deepika added a dash of edgy glamour to her look with L’Oreal product, bold lip in L’Oréal Paris Tint Caresse in Plum Blossom and lined her beautiful eyes with Super Liner Black Lacquer and La Palette Nude eyeshadow in Beige and finished with dollops of Superstar Mascara.

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

Impressed by the choice of colour, Ashley said, “Very nice! Love the sheer peek-a-boo look. Along with net and lower embroidery, sheer too is in vogue this season. Love the show of legs.” Calling her look a true diva look, Ashley rounded up his verdict with a dislike for the styling of her hair which is not really her fault, he said.

BL Style Verdict

We couldn’t agree more with our in-house fashion editor for this edition of Cannes, Ashley Rebello. Roping in a colour that’s bold and in a way that’s “sheer” and stunning (pun totally intended), Deepika’s red carpet look is touted to garner appreciation from all fashion quarters. And we do love the wild and textured waves that do make the look stand out and drool-worthy.

Style Rating





Rating: 3.5 out of 5



Reviewed by Nirupama Chaudhary



* Poor ** Average *** Good **** Very good ***** Excellent

Ashley has rated Deepika’s red carpet look a whopping 3.5. Love Love Love this look!