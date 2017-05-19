Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan ditches the gowns and opts for a summery Indo-western look for Day 2 – View pics!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone might be the most talked about celebs of the 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival but we shall not forget that there is some one else too who has made her debut at the festival this year. We are talking about the beautiful Shruti Haasan. She is there to represent her upcoming trilingual historic drama “Sanghamitra”, a story set in the eight century AD.

For Day 1, Shruti wore an edgy black Avaro Figlio gown. For the press meet today, the actress opted for a summery white attire. She layered it with a floral robe. Her look, though Indian, had a strong Athens vibe to it. She completed the look with Mahesh Nottandas’ gorgeous earrings.

Check out her pictures right here –

Shruti has been taking sword fighting lessons in London for the last few weeks for her film. Talking about her preparation for the role, she told IANS, “It’s going to be a physically taxing role. I’m getting myself ready not just physically but also mentally. Being fit also means building stamina and that’s precisely what I’m trying to achieve.”

Talking about her character, she said: “It’s not a straight-forward role where I follow the instructions of my director and act. The character is layered and I have been waiting for a long time to essay such a role.” The project is expected to go on floors from August. It also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya.