Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan goes risque in a satin Valentino gown with a deep plunge – view pic

Shruti Haasan has been making some really cool and funky fashion statements at the Cannes Film Festival this year. If her black gown was a sight to behold, the black and gold saree ensemble was simply stunning. Now she has stepped out in this Valentino black dress with a plunging neckline. She is attending the premiere of How to Talk to Girls At Parties at Cannes. Come to think of it, Shruti has stuck to black as of now. We wonder if it was her conscious decision to flaunt variations in black rather than experimenting with some other colour. After all, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are experimenting with a lot of colours this season. Guess this is her way of standing out in the crowd. (Also read: Cannes 2017: When Kendall, Bella and Araya took style cues from Priyanka, Aishwarya and Sonam -View Pics)

Shruti has gone for a Satin Valentino gown with a deep plunge which is a very brave option to choose. Such gowns need to be carried well and here she is doing a great job. Check out the look right here.

Sunshine and ice 💙☀️ In Valentino and @chopard styled by @shreejarajgopal for #cannes70 A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on May 21, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Shruti Haasan is at Cannes for her ambitious historical drama Sanghamitra which was launched yesterday. It is a fictional story of a warrior princess. The posters have been released which have garnered a really good response. In fact, Hollywood studios have shown interest in funding the film.

Clearly, Shruti’s film is getting all the right reaction because it is expected to become as big as the Baahubali series.