Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor is all types of quirky as she gets ready for the red-carpet – View pics

Make way for the fashion goddess, she is coming. After Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it’s Sonam Kapoor‘s turn to mesmerize us with her Cannes red-carpet look. The diva arrived at the beautiful French Reiveira yesterday, and left us stunned with her NorBlack NorWhite Shimma saaree.

Sonam will walk the ramp anytime now. She will be in front of the blinding camera flashes and a swarm of celebrities. But before she steps out as a prim and proper representative of L’Oreal, Sonam is having some fun behind the doors of her room. The fashionista is getting ready but while doing that she is having a hell lot of fun. And we have got some pictures that proof that she is not at all under pressure.

Sonam will walk the Cannes red carpet for the eighth successive year,today. “All I want is not take myself too seriously, have fun and look beautiful. Actresses should stop dressing up for the world. They have to stop caring about who says what. That pressure makes them look awkward,” she told Mid Day.