Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor leaves us gasping for more, says designer Ashley Rebello

We all have danced our hearts out to diva Sonam Kapoor’s peppy party number, Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai! Ringing in a similar vibe on the red carpet with her sartorial style game, Sonam Kapoor graced the do with a look that made jaws drop, quite literally! Adding drama to ensembles, Sonam Kapoor, and her sister Rhea Kapoor, whip up a fantastic style deal every time they come together and their red carpet looks are quite sought after. Sonam Kapoor’s fab fashion book is replete with some stunning looks over the years, ever since she lent her name and presence to the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal. This year, too, Sonam is slated to grace the red carpet under Rhea Kapoor’s keen gaze. Sonam Kapoor made that first wow-worthy appearance on Day 1 of Cannes with a rosy charm by wearing a blingy Elie Saab couture gown. The diva certainly did not disappoint us with her second red carpet offering which is spectacular as the first, and she picked Elie Saab again.

Along with being a stunner, Sonam Kapoor also made the audience and critics alike sit up, notice and applaud her stellar performance as Neerja Bhanot in the biopic, Neerja. The film clinched Sonam a Filmfare Award and won the prestigious National Award for the Best Feature Film of 2016. Indulging in some girly banter and going on an all girls road trip this year, Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding. Our in-house fashion stylist Ashley Rebello will lend his wisdom and help us decode Sonam’s look.

What Sonam Kapoor Wore

The Bollywood diva wore a glamorous golden Elie Saab number, and was glittering like the precious metal.

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

Ashley is impressed by Sonam, and said that she has nailed her second red carpet look. “Gold is the colour of the season and so is Sonam the flavour of Cannes. Again, she has nailed it.” he said.

He further gushed about the how the figure hugging number is suiting her perfectly. “The figure hugging number does great to enhance her figure. She leaves us gasping for more of her style and statement.” he adds.

“Way to go girl!” Ashley concluded.

BL Style Verdict

Leaving her long tresses open, styled sleek and straight, Sonam flaunted a minimal makeup of nude eyes but smokey eyes. Allowing the gown to take center stage, Sonam wowed us beyond wits!

Style Rating – Sonam Kapoor