Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor makes a quirky statement in this pastel Masaba dhoti saree but we are digging the hairdo more – view pics

That’s the reason we love Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. Nobody, and we repeat, no body has the kind of confidence that this girl has, to go experimental with fashion. She pleases everyone with her sartorial choices – be it the fashion police or aam aurtein. Her choices are both inspirational and aspirational. Say for example, this pastel dhoti saree by Masaba that Sonam Kapoor has changed into. This is her third look of the day and boy, has she nailed it! It’s simply beautiful. But more than the outfit, we are digging the hairdo. It’s so perfect! (Also read: Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in a blue-and-white kaftan by Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla)

First, we would like to thank Sonam for experimenting with her hair. We were so bored of Deepika Padukone’s top bun and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s open hair with a middle-parting. We were waiting to see some quirks with the hairstyle and Sonam gave it to us. Check out the pictures right here to know why we are so happy to see the actress sport this hairdo.

Sonam accessorised her look with silver juttis, statement earrings and a box clutch. This by far is our favourite from Sonam’s Cannes wardrobe and guess it’s the hairdo which did the trick for us.

Makeup Decode: Color Riche Moist Mat Blaze of Red, True Match Lumi Gold Powder Highlighter, La Palette Gold #LifeAtCannes#SonamAtCannespic.twitter.com/FCl8nvvXem — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

Sonam, keep up the good work!