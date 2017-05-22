Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor shimmers in a golden Elie Saab couture for her second red carpet walk

Indian fashion’s favourite diva, Sonam Kapoor, is currently in Cannes for the International Film Festival. Pushing the style boundaries with her impeccable fashion game, it’s quite safe to say that Sonam Kapoor never misses the mark and adds elements of sophistication, subtlety and a rare sense of power play. Playing the perfect muse to some eminent fashion designers, Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe for Cannes comprises all things chic and sassy! Making heads turn with a peachy pink Elie Saab couture gown, Sonam Kapoor sealed her red carpet deal with her towering frame, demure looks and an affable charm. Today we saw Sonam dish out three classy looks that were very boho (read Anamika Khanna) breezy (read Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla) and classy (read Masaba Gupta). A melange of looks, carefully curated by her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters kick up a storm that’s nothing but spectacular. A testimony for the same is Sonam’s second red carpet look.

Leading the tinsel town fashion pack, the gorgeous, fantastic and fabulous Sonam Kapoor is the third Indian diva to slay the red carpet after the debutante Deepika Padukone and fashion veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the representatives of the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal. And here’s Sonam Kapoor stunning us for the umpteenth time sparking the vibes of a golden diva for her second red carpet look.

Taking fashion seriously and proving the same time and again with her appearances, Sonam Kapoor’s sense of style always evokes a WOW! A red carpet delight, here’s the breakdown of what Sonam wore.

Sonam and Rhea are a kickass team. The Neerja actress was styled to perfection by her sister for the night. Sonam wore a shimmering golden Elie Saab couture, and was a sight to the sore eyes.

Here is a picture of Sonam posing with Eva Longoria right before her walk at the red carpet!

