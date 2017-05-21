Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor shines brighter than a diamond in a peachy pink Elie Saab gown- View Pic

There is absolutely never a dull moment in the stylish world of the fashionista, Sonam Kapoor. And the maverick behind these lissome looks is her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, who delightfully styles Sonam every time she steps out. With a profound style sensibility that sets her fashion game apart at every major event, Sonam Kapoor has traversed a wondrous journey of six years as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal at the iconic International Film Festival in Cannes. With looks that have only evoked a WOW, Sonam left for Cannes sporting a monochrome look of pants from Ellery, top and handbag from Rheson. At the press meet,yesterday, she wore a futuristic saree and left us all impressed.

For the red carpet appearance today, Sonam opted for an Eli Saab couture gown with dramatic and cascading sleeves. We loved how she added Indianess to the look with a dash of Rose-gold jewellery. Brilliant! (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial style journey of 6 years at Cannes will leave you mesmerised)

Serenading the conscious masses with her impeccable #OOTD and #OOTN, Sonam Kapoor is every fashion lover’s delight. This is how Sonam decided to stun us with her first red carpet appearance.

What Sonam Kapoor Wore

Dreaming in pastels and golds A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 21, 2017 at 8:55am PDT