Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor works the Elie Saab gown like sheer magic, says Ashley Rebello

If fashion is an instant language, as put by Miuccia Prada, Sonam Kapoor is definitely quite fluent in it. Director and host Karan Johar certainly wasn’t kidding when he introduced Sonam Kapoor as the pioneer of the current scene of fashion in Bollywood on Koffee With Karan Season 5. With an innate style game that’s distinct and dramatic, Sonam Kapoor is always dressed for the occasion. This year marks the diva’s seventh year of style, grace, and poise on the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Infusing a keen sense of style in Sonam’s looks every time she steps out, is her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. This year too, the Kapoor sisters are all set for the red carpet drama to bring out their A-game in style sensibilities for Sonam’s stint as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. With fashion taking center stage, Sonam Kapoor is the third and last tinsel town diva after Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to grace the red carpet as the ambassador for the cosmetic company. And making a swoon-worthy entry, Sonam Kapoor wore a glittering peach pink Elie Saab gown for her first red carpet outing and it’s an absolute knock out. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial style journey of 6 years at Cannes will leave you mesmerised)

While her fashion game has always been top-notch, setting the bar for her contemporaries to follow, Sonam Kapoor also garnered rave reviews for her stellar performance in the biopic, Neerja, last year. This year, Sonam Kapoor is all set to start filming for Rhea Kapoor’s venture, Veere Di Wedding, replete with girly banter on a road trip with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Setting the mood for the red carpet tonight, Sonam Kapoor ringed in a stunning vibe and here’s a complete breakdown of the diva’s red carpet look along with our in-house Cannes special fashion editor, noted designer Ashley Rebello’s wise verdict on Sonam’s look.

What Sonam Kapoor Wore

Sonam wore Elie Saab couture gown with dramatic and cascading sleeves. She went for Kalyan jewellers for her accessories which look stunning.

Flawless in Tint Caresse Rose Blossom blended in Tint Caresse Peach Blossom and True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter in Rose #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/WdTHBchSLF — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 21, 2017

Ashley Rebello Style Verdict

We spoke to Rebello to get his expert comment on the outfit and he seemed pretty impressed with it. He says, “Hot and happening from the colour of the outfit to the fit cut and style. She has nailed it. Sheer magic. I give it 4 stars

She just wanted to make a statement and that’s what she did.”

BL Style Verdict

We couldn’t agree more! Sonam Kapoor proves yet again why she is a bonafide fashionista. Taming the word ethereal for the umpteenth time, Sonam looks nothing less than a spectacular diva.

Style Rating – Sonam Kapoor