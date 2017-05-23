Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor’s shimmery Elie Saab gown gets a whole lotta ‘LOVEEE’ from boyfriend Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s shimmery Elie Saab gown was the perfect look to end her Cannes 2017 journey. The diva looked oh-so-gorgeous that she was showered with love from everywhere! And that also includes from boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The couple are super vocal about their love for each other and their constant play of words on social media has led us to believe that they are too much into each other! We cannot stop gushing about these two! or should we say, Sonam and Anand can’t stop giving us immense couple goals on social media. This isn’t the first time the diva has received a ‘yay’ from her boyfriend on any of her fashion rendezvous. Ever since things have gotten a little more serious between them, Anand always has a say in a lot of Sonam’s posts. Which we think, is cute!

Throughout Sonam’s Cannes journey, sister Rhea played the perfect social media queen as she constantly put out pics of her, with a lot of enthusiasm. Clearly, Rhea is proud of both, Sonam and herself for making her sister look like a damsel on the red carpet. Anyway, so as she put out a candid click of her sister, Anand was obviously one of the people to comment on the pic. All he said was, ‘Looveee’. Well, we certainly see the love in the air between these two! To be honest, even we went through the same thought as we saw Sonam’s final look for Cannes. Damn, the lady definitely knows how to make people swoon.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The diva strutted the red carpet of Cannes last night, donning a lovely gown by the celebrated designer. Since Sonam herself is a big time fashion critic, she ensured that she doesn’t let the Cannes critics to shade her. Perhaps that’s why each and every look showcased by her has been carefully curated by sister Rhea Kapoor. The final look has all the elements of panache that you would look for in a celebrity. Be it the way her lovely long tresses cascade down or the golden shimmer on her eyelid, everything works like a charm on us and on critics!

Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Fashionista Kapoor too walked the red carpet on two days. We’ll soon put up a compilation of all the looks by everyone so don’t go anywhere!