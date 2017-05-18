Cannes 2017: The Audrey Hepburn look works magic on Deepika Padukone, says designer Ashley Rebello

Deepika Padukone, the latest entrant to L’Oréal Paris family, created quite a furore with her red carpet shenanigans at the Cannes International Festival last night. Day 2 and we saw Deepika dole out yet another dose of fashion, drama and chutzpah. Making heads turn in sheer wonder and sending the shutterbugs in a state of absolute frenzy. Deepika walked the red carpet for the screening of Arnaud Desplechin’s Les Fantômes d’Ismaël. And just like her previous red carpet shenanigans, this time too she hobnobbed with the likes of L’Oréal Paris co-ambassadors Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning before leaving for the red carpet. A hair-flip here, a pout there and a constant smile adorning her resplendent face, Deepika Padukone’s quick escalation to fame is courtesy her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and a string of appearances thereafter on the global platform for the Golden Globe Awards 2017, pre and post-Oscars 2017, New York Fashion Week 2017 and the recently concluded Met Gala 2017.

Speaking to IANS on her Cannes stint, “What is the red carpet without having fun? I know there is a lot of focus on the clothes, the hair and the make-up, but from all of that, I think the most important thing is that everyone who walks that red carpet must have fun with all of that and that experience.” A true diva that she is, Deepika Padukone remained unfazed to the severe criticism that she has faced for some of her recent red carpet appearances. Soaking all the fun and enjoying her stint to the fullest, Deepika is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. Blending her style sensibilities with the International fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, Deepika regaled us with yet another looks and here are the exclusive deets on her latest style move.

What Deepika Padukone Wore

Deepika Padukone wore a custom Brandon Maxwell gown. Green in colour, the gown sure was the center of envy for many at the red carpet. Stilettos by Chloe Gosselin went well with the gown, to top it all jewellery by Degrisogono was looking fabulous.

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

“Deepika looks fluid in this aqua number. It’s body hugging and is showing off every inch of that sexy body. But there is an overdose of eye makeup. But I am sure L’Oreal must be promoting it. Remember Aishwarya’s purple lipstick last year? The cut, colour and style of Deepika’s gown is classic, and they have given her a Audrey Hepburn look which works magic on Deepika.”

BL Style Verdict

We resonate with Ashley on this one. Deepika looks ravishing, and if we had to deduct marks for anything, with a gun to our heads, that would be her eye makeup.

