Cannes 2017: We are swooning over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look, and so is designer Ashley Rebello

Queen B (Beyonce, duh!) was right when she crooned, ‘Who run the world? GIRLS!’ and making us prouder than ever, tinsel town divas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and debutante, Deepika Padukone are taking on the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassadors for the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal Paris. Redefining the 40s as the new 20s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a former Miss World has been a global trailblazer with her red carpet style sensibilities at Cannes each year. To say that the diva looks stunning and ethereal in one perfect shot would be a serious understatement and she has slayed the red carpet like the pro that she is. Exuding sensual vibes, the red carpet tonight saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stun everyone in a ice-blue voluminous gown by Michael Cinco.

A hands-on mother to her adorable 5-year old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya is all set to spark off some nostalgia with the screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic drama, Devdas in which she had shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, as a part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema this time in Cannes. With a history of hits and misses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has everyone completely hooked on her red carpet offerings each year. Along with some fabulous style takes, she is also an apt muse, triggering some wow-worthy beauty trends to be lapped up by beauty bloggers and makeup aficionados all over the world. Here’s what she wore at the do tonight. Helping us decode her look along with his mature take on fashion is our in-house fashion editor for this edition of Cannes, Ashley Rebello.

What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore

Aishwarya wore a magnificent gown by Michael Cinco from his Fall-Winter 2017 collection named “The Impalpable Dream of VERSAILLES” . she walked in heels by Ferragamo! The gown is inspired by palaces of Versailles, and certainly gives Aish a royal look. Stylist Aastha Sharma has done a fabulous job!

Ashley Rebello’s Style Verdict

Ashley Rebello excitedly says that looking at Aishwarya he feels that Disney princess Ariel has arrived. He further adds, “Aishwarya is looking absolutely stunning in this ball gown with leaf embroidery, and tons of can can. Love it!”

Ashley also emphasises that hair and makeup is superbly done. “Don’t need to review this. 4 stars” he concluded, but not before praising and gushing over the “clenched in waist” and the “neck line”.

“OMG” he sufficed.

BL Style Verdict

We are on the same page as Ashley. Seriously, we can’t stop gushing over this princessly look of Aish. This one will sure go down in history as one of her best outings. OMG indeed!

Style Rating