Cannes 2017: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone made some sore fashion choices

As the 70th edition of the annual International Film Festival of Cannes is underway, one cannot help but wonder the prominence of fashion over world class cinema. With fashion assuming importance over films, the red carpet, yacht parties and brand announcements seem to make more noise than the movies that rendered everyone speechless. With A-listers bringing their A-game to Cannes and the cosmetic giant L’Oreal pushing the beauty and style envelope through their world ambassadors, the display of high-end luxury sparks off never-ending fashion inspirations to aficionados and fashion pundits all over the world. The tinsel town divas who stepped their most stylish foot forward and played perfect muses to some eminent International and Indian designers included Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor of the L’Oreal club and other beauties like Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson, Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat. Rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of world celluloid, fashion has always been an instant language to bond along with the cinema. Whilst at it, some nailed the style game while others paled in comparison for their sore fashion choices.

With a myriad take on fashion on display at Cannes, we cannot help but relieve and bring to you some of the fashion choices that failed to evoke a wow from fashion pundits and lovers alike. In case you missed out, here’s your style dose for the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Deepika Padukone

The diva who has been riding high, post her Hollywood stint and numerous red carpet appearances on the International turf, Deepika represented the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal at the opening night. But her first grand appearance in Cannes was quite lukewarm and we quite admit, a tad disappointing.

Wearing a Johanna Ortiz printed ruffled dress, Deepika accessorised her look with hoop earrings from Messika and sported bright lips and turquoise lined eyes. With expectations riding high on the diva’s appearance, the dress and its overplay of bold prints along with the silhouette did nothing to her sensational frame.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Leaving us awestruck with her classy travel wear as she zoomed off to Cannes with her daughter in tow, Aishwarya who made a 16th appearance in Cannes this year made a fashion faux pas with her first appearance for a round of media interactions.

Wearing a two-tiered sheer gown from Yanina Couture, Aishwarya sported golden stilettos from Casadei and jewellery by Swarovski. While her makeup was on point, Aishwarya sparked off a series of memes with this dress and evoked a thought that “Did Christmas arrive early for the former Miss World?”

A 11-day fiesta, the Cannes Film Festival is all about upcoming film debuts, world changing cinema and international movie stars. Stealing the limelight from the movies with their high-end fashion game, these stars are certainly the cynosure of all eyes.