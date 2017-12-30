CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi confirms the title change from Padmavati to Padmavat, says there are no 26 cuts, only five modifications

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which was scheduled to release on December 1 has finally managed to get UA certificate from the the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and that the film will release in 2018. The same reports stated that the board has asked for 26 cuts in the film. However, that part is not true as CBFC chief, Prasoon Joshi has clarified that there are only five modifications in the film. Talking to Zee Media, Joshi said, “This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner.”

The decision came after an examining committee meeting by CBFC was held on December 28, 2017. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi. As for the panel, it had Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandram. ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati gets a UA certificate by the CBFC, will release in 2018

Revealing what was discussed in the meeting, Joshi said, “The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length after viewing the film on the evening of December 28.”

He further said, “We have asked the filmmakers to change the disclaimer to one that does not claim historical accuracy; modify the incorrect/misleading reference to historical places; add a disclaimer which states that the film in no manner subscribes or glorifies the practice of Sati.”

Apart from all this, the makers have also been asked to modify the song, Ghoomar and change the title of the film from Padmavati to Padmavat. “We have also asked the makers to change the title from Padmavati to ‘Padmavat’ as the filmmakers have attributed their material/creative source to the fictional poem Padmavat and not history,” clarified Joshi.

Padmavati or Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji.