CBFC strikes again! Now Pahlaj Nihalani wants ‘intercourse’ removed from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer

In the era where High Court judges give out statements like peacocks reproduce by drinking tears, CBFC holds the flagship of making our society be rid of ‘social evils’. Like sex or kissing for example. Every time they come up in the news for some ridiculous stuff. We have made fun of them when they made Alok Nath out of James Bond in SPECTRE. We couldn’t stop pulling digs at them when they even suggested cuts from a Sooraj Barjatya movie (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo). And most of us were truly horrified when they refused to certify movies like Udta Punjab and Lipstick under My Burkha, for really inane reasons, while the kissing scenes in Befikre went almost unharmed with a U/A rating. Now get ready for another anecdote from the office of Mr Pahlaj Nihalani.

Apparently, the new target is Shah Rukh Khan and the second mini trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal. In the video, Anushka Sharma’s character Sejal mentions to Shah Rukh Khan’s character Harry that she will not be pushing any legal bindings if they have ‘intercourse’. Meant to be taken in a funny way, the Censor Board didn’t find any humour in the joke and wants that word to be removed.

To be fair to them (and we are that!), the mini trail was supposed to be only for online screening, where Censor Board rules do not apply. However, it was still screened on television, a procedure which requires approval from the Board. If there is a rule, it has to be followed by every law-abiding citizen, even if removing a word called ‘intercourse’ which is easily available in our biology text for schools and colleges sounds totally regressive.

Like always, Pahlaj Nihalani‘s stance was poked fun of by the Twitterati instantly.

Pahlaj Nihalani must be kind of guy who doesn’t remove his clothes when he takes a shower. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2017

Grow up CBFC, you would not exist if it wasn’t for “Intercourse” https://t.co/uahw7zNgRE — Dipti Malhotra (@SixtyMLlove) June 22, 2017

Director: Lights, Camera, Action.

CBFC: Cut, cut, cut… — Devanshu Arya (@Devarya) June 22, 2017

Let’s see what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about it.