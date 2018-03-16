Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther earns $ 84 million in its opening week in China

After enjoying a thunderous opening weekend, director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther witnessed a drastic dip in the weekdays in China. The Marvel superhero film raked in $ 84 million in its opening, which is decent but not great as it was expected from Black Panther. Since Tomb Raider and The Shape of Water has released today in China, both the films will give stiff competition to Black Panther and might create an obstacle for the superhero film to achieve the $ 100 million mark.

“Black Panther” is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T’Challa’s (Boseman) allies. Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther shows T’Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther also features Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman among others. (Also Read: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther BEATS Transformers: Dark of the Moon; becomes 16th highest worldwide grosser)

Producer Kevin Feige has confirmed a sequel will be coming too. When asked what he could reveal about “Black Panther 2”, the 44-year-old: “Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that.” He further added, “One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first ‘Black Panther’. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”