Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women claims Kangana Ranaut never got in touch while the actress’ sister Rangoli narrates a different story

Kangana Ranaut has again started giving controversial statements regarding her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. It all began with Aap Ki Adalat where the actress demanded an apology from the actor for causing her mental agony. She even called him a cheat in another platform. On Aap Ki Adalat again, the actress had also mentioned about the Women’s commission who according to her showed great interest in her case at the start but later got cagey about it. She had said, “He wrote in the notice that if you don’t apologise to me, I will leak your photos and mails. I was shooting Vishal Bharadwaj’s film that time. So he told me, Kangana, if such things go public, you will be affected mentally. How will you shoot the film then? So he asked me to go to the Women Commission. I decided to go to them. My sister called up Gurmeet Chaddha, who is the head in Mumbai. Initially, she was very excited but two days later, she calls  from Rakesh Roshan’s office saying he is a good friend. Things are going out of hand now. Kitne bikau hai ye log…women commission se to mujhe nafrat ho gayi hai.” Now the Chairperson of Maharashtra Women’s Commission Vijaya Rahatkar slammed the actress on Twitter for such comments.

First of all check out the video where Kangana is blaming commission for their inaction in the case…

Vijaya writes, “Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Womens Commission.” She continued the tweets further saying…

Rangoli Chandel then took to Twitter to clarify on behalf of Kangana…

This controversy is here to stay!