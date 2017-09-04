Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women claims Kangana Ranaut never got in touch while the actress’ sister Rangoli narrates a different story

Kangana Ranaut has again started giving controversial statements regarding her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. It all began with Aap Ki Adalat where the actress demanded an apology from the actor for causing her mental agony. She even called him a cheat in another platform. On Aap Ki Adalat again, the actress had also mentioned about the Women’s commission who according to her showed great interest in her case at the start but later got cagey about it. She had said, “He wrote in the notice that if you don’t apologise to me, I will leak your photos and mails. I was shooting Vishal Bharadwaj’s film that time. So he told me, Kangana, if such things go public, you will be affected mentally. How will you shoot the film then? So he asked me to go to the Women Commission. I decided to go to them. My sister called up Gurmeet Chaddha, who is the head in Mumbai. Initially, she was very excited but two days later, she calls from Rakesh Roshan’s office saying he is a good friend. Things are going out of hand now. Kitne bikau hai ye log…women commission se to mujhe nafrat ho gayi hai.” Now the Chairperson of Maharashtra Women’s Commission Vijaya Rahatkar slammed the actress on Twitter for such comments.

Vijaya writes, “Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Womens Commission.” She continued the tweets further saying…

Deeply disturbed by Ms.Kangana Ranaut’s irresponsible statement where she has made grave allegations against the Womens Commission. 1/3 https://t.co/LPAoHPbQAv — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017

Neither has Ms.Kangana Ranaut ever approached Womens Commission nor is Gurmeet Chadda associated with MSCW in any way. @RajatSharmaLive 2/3 — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017

MSCW is fully committed to the cause of women in distress. Unfortunate that Ms.Ranaut has chosen to project us wrongly. @RajatSharmaLive 3/3 — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 3, 2017

Rangoli Chandel then took to Twitter to clarify on behalf of Kangana…

Dear mam u r a year late to dis Gurmeet is the VP f Mahila congres and she said she’s also relatd to woman comission @VijayaRahatkar https://t.co/VR2iuOgDHJ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 4, 2017

After her meeting with Mr. Rakesh Roshan she told me woman comission can’t help us @VijayaRahatkar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 4, 2017

What are we suppose to do in this situation city is flooded with Gurmeet Chadda’s hoarding as a great saviour of woman @VijayaRahatkar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 4, 2017

Wt are we supos to do if she tells us woman comision can’t help us she’s a big name ws givn to us by some influential ppl. @VijayaRahatkar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 4, 2017

