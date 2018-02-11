Chal Mohan Ranga first look: Nithiin, Megha Akash are back together after LIE

It’s a special day for Nithiin as his 25th project has been unveiled! The movie is titled Chal Mohan Ranga and will be directed by Krisha Chaitanya, the same director who helmed Rowdy Fellow. The first poster features the lead pair – Nithiin and Megha Akash. From the looks of it, this movie is going to be a fun-filled rom-com. Guess what? The teaser will be out on 14th February! The movie will be co-produced by Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan’s banner called PK Creative Works and Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies.

This is Megha Akash’s second film with Nithiin. They last came together for LIE that fared disastrously at the Box office. Megha Akash is also part of Gautham Menon’s film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta but the film has not yet seen the light of the day. Her other Tamil film Oru Pakka Kathai is currently in post-production.

As per reports on Firstpost, the film has bee shot across US, Ooty and Hyderabad, The movie also stars Srinivasa Reddy, Narra Srinu, Sanjay Swaroop, Rao Ramesh and Madhu. Chal Mohan Ranga is touted to be a Family Entertainer. Since it’s written by Trivikram, fans are expecting a lot because he was the one who delivered AAa starring Nithiin and Samantha, one of the biggest hits of 2016. Considering his last film with Pawan Kalyan didn’t quite take off, fans are hoping Trivikram will return with a bang with this film.