Champions Trophy Final: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and other celebs react to India’s loss – read tweets

The final of cricket tournament, Champions Trophy was played between arch rival India and Pakistan. And while India was a clear favourite, it turned out to be an anti climax for Indian fans across the globe. We were hoping for the result to be the climax of a Rohit Shetty film, it in fact was that of an Anurag Kashyap flick. Well anyway, just like billions of Indians, I too was disappointed and so were our Bollywood celebs. From Ranveer Singh, who was pretty active on Twitter tweeting out regular updates as well as his thoughts on the game, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher etc expressed their emotions. The only silver lining for the us Indians were the fact that Indian Hockey team thrashed Pakistan by 7-1 in the semi-final of world Hockey league and our celebs too were quite elated about it.

Check out the tweets from various Bollywood celebs below:

Well, all those who are still sad, here’s a little secret to be happy, “Stay away from the internet, especially Cricket pages”.