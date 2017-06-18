Champions Trophy Final: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and other celebs react to India’s loss – read tweets

The final of cricket tournament, Champions Trophy was played between arch rival India and Pakistan. And while India was a clear favourite, it turned out to be an anti climax for Indian fans across the globe. We were hoping for the result to be the climax of a Rohit Shetty film, it in fact was that of an Anurag Kashyap flick. Well anyway, just like billions of Indians, I too was disappointed and so were our Bollywood celebs. From Ranveer Singh, who was pretty active on Twitter tweeting out regular updates as well as his thoughts on the game, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher etc expressed their emotions. The only silver lining for the us Indians were the fact that Indian Hockey team thrashed Pakistan by 7-1 in the semi-final of world Hockey league and our celebs too were quite elated about it.

Check out the tweets from various Bollywood celebs below:

@hardikpandya7 what a fighter u are, Team India,you are the best team in the world. Not really our day today. You make us proud. #teamindia — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 18, 2017

बहुत ड्राफ़्ट बनाए मैंने इस ट्वीट के। स्मार्ट बातें लिखने की कोशिश की। पर सच ये है कि हम मैच हार गए। बुरा तो लग रहा है। चलो अगली बार सही।🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 18, 2017

Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! ✊🏾🇮🇳Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament…proud of you boys!👏🏾🏏❤️ #INDVPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Richly deserved.

A superb display of cricket.

Well played Pakistan! Very very well played!!!!#IndVsPak #iccchampionstrophy2017final — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 18, 2017

I love U INDIA!!!There is a reason why V R a leading team in d world…a defeat, however heartbreaking never defines us!!🙏🇮🇳👍#jaiHind — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Hard Luck Team INDIA 🇮🇳… we love you. फिर भी दिल है हिंदुस्तानी — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 18, 2017

In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰- Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Team Pakistan. Undoubtedly, the better side today in all departments. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2017

Would’ve love to say today “cricket was the winner”, but it was clearly Pakistan. Superior team. Congratulations. #ct17 #IndVsPak — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) June 18, 2017

Congrats Pak-played a helluva final👏🏾Some brilliant teams hav lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Pakistan!!!! 👍❤️ you brought your best game to the Finals!!All rounded brilliance no doubt!!!😇👏 A blessed Ramadan indeed!!🙏😊 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Congratulations and well played #Pakistan , clearly the better side today 🏆🏏. Well played India all through the tournament 🇮🇳🏏 Jai Hind. — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 18, 2017

Dear Failure…you think you are looked down upon…but you don’t realise how important you are to success….you bring on the motivation… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017

🇮🇳 lost the cricket but won in hockey against 🇵🇰 Congratulations Team India and congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 sport is a great leveller! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2017

Bittersweet day! congratulations team India for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK — Irrfan (@irrfank) June 18, 2017

Well, all those who are still sad, here’s a little secret to be happy, “Stay away from the internet, especially Cricket pages”.