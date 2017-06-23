Chandan Prabhakar: We are mature enough to sort out our differences

The Kapil Sharma Show never ceases to be in the news. Yesterday, Bollywood Life gave you an exclusive confirmation from Chandan Prabhakar about his return on the show. He is the only member to return back to the show after the alleged massive fall-out between the two. Chandan has begun his shoot and will be seen in his original role of a chai-wallah. The actor enjoyed a long break with his newborn daughter and is now raring to go. Obviously, with his return people are curious to know about their equation. Not many know, that Chandan is Kapil’s childhood buddy and also from his hometown of Amritsar. (Also Read: Shocking! Kapil Sharma sacrifices his fat pay cheque for his show)

In an statement to The Times of India, Chandan said, “”I am really excited to be back. Yes, I had some issues with Kapil, but we are brothers and go back a long way. Whatever happened is between us and we are mature enough to sort out our differences.” Well, his comeback should boost Kapil Sharma’s team. As of know, it is mainly Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and he who are holding the fort. They can give a bigger role to Chandan as well. The competition is also hotting up with Sony TV’s other production, The Drama Company going on air from July 15. (Also Read: Confirmed! Chandan Prabhakar resumes shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show)

Kapil Sharma’s fortunes saw a dip ever since the news of the infamous fall-out broke out all over. The TRPs of the show saw a huge slide, but they managed to revive in the past few months. Today, there was the news of how Kapil reportedly slashed his fees as the show’s TRPs had dropped. Cutting fees is a common thing in the West where actor trim their fees as they want their show to continue. We will be closely monitoring the TRPs of Krushna Abhishek’s new show in the coming days. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…