Chandra Nandini 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chhaya is conscious and healthy while plots are being made for Nandini’s murder

Chandra Nandini begins with nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) going to Chhaya’s room and finds her missing. Apama is still looking for the person keeping an eye to her. Nandini goes to Chandra(Rajat Tokas) saying Chhhaya is not there, Chandra says she might have had some delusion as she cannot move. She still takes Chandra to Chhaya’s room. Chhaya is there. He sends Nandini to get some rest as she must be tired. He locks the door after Nandini and Chhaya gets up. She says today Apama had almost seen me. Chandra says we need to be more careful from now on. In the flashback, Chandra is shown sitting next to Chhaya and confessing how helpless he is even though he is an emperor that he cannot help his sister. It is shown that Chhaya gains consciousness and calls out Chandra. Chhaya gets to know that Nandini did not kill Durdhara but Apama did. She informs Chandra of it and they plot to maintain the state of Chhaya’s unconsciousness. Flashback ends..

Chhaya tells him that Apama was meeting that strange Yemen woman today , she could not get to know the reason as Apama became alert by then. Chandra says he will show Apama’s true face to everyone and avenge Durdhara.

Helena asks Apama why is she so worried. She says somebody came there. She says that think what if that person tells everything to Chandra. She says somebody is playing a game with us, so, we will also play and anything is justifies in love and war. She says what we are doing, just a small murder of Nandini. After that, Chandra will only have one wife. Nandini is rocking Bindusara. Chandra comes there and asks why didn't she sleep. He would take care of Bindusara which lands them in a playful argument. nandini finds Vishakha crying and asks her if she is alright? She says that she is remembering her parents today. She can only think of her parents and their death time nd again. She says she wants revenge for her parents' death. She asks Nandini to guide her, to lessen her pain. She goes and comes back with a sword and gives it to Vishakha. She asks her to behead her, to complete her revenge. She asks her to kill her and take revenge. Chandra comes there and says who has sinned will be the only one to pay. Nandini goes from there. Apama is looking over at the preparatioms in kitchen and gets the poison from that woman. She mixes it in a bowl and sends it to Nandini.

Nandini is thinking about Chandra’s words. Chandra comes there and says that he knows she would have felt bad that no daughter would ever want their father to die. She sys it’s not like that and she knows her father is wrong. But her nephew is not. He is a new born child. He has no sense whatsoever. Chandra says an oath is an oath and he cannot do anything about it.

PREVIEW

Chhaya tells Chandra about the plotting of Apama against Nandini. Nandini is shown eating poisoned prasad and falling down coughing later.