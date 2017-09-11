Chandra Nandini 11 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bindusar gets married to Charumati

Dharma pulls Adonus away from the mandap and signals Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) to sit beside Charumati. By the time the servants lit the palace, Bindusar takes his place. Apamma tells Helena that something is not right and asks her to get the wedding rituals finished as soon as possible. She asks the priest to proceed the ceremony. Adonus gets happy to realize that he is not getting married to Charumati and thanks Dharma for bringing him out of the mandap.

Helena goes and tells Charumati’s father that Bindusar has ran away somewhere. He asks her who is behind the sehera, then. She tells him that it’s her son Adonus. He tells her that he will declare war on Magadh for betraying his daughter. Helena tells him that Magadh will become his daughter’s palace, too, in a few minutes and says that he will not be able to do anything now. Priest asks Bindusar to fill vermillion in Charumati’s hair line. Her father gets relieved to see Bindusar’s face below the sehera. He asks Helena if it’s some kind of a ritual to prank the daughter’s father before marriage.

Helena gets shocked to see Bindusar on the mandap and asks Adonus who did all this. He points towards Dharma. Helena gets even more annoyed as Chandra takes Prabha (Shweta Basu Prasad) to the mandap to do all the rituals. He asks Prabha to tie a sacred thread on his wrist. Bindusar says that he will walk away from the mandap if she comes closer to him. He tells everyone that it’s because of Helena that he is alive today and says that only she deserves to do all the rituals. Prabha backs off. Chandra says that he might not allow her to perform his wedding rituals but her blessings will always be with him.He calls Helena on the mandap. Helena takes the thread from Prabha’s hand and ties it on Bindusar’s wrist.

The kids hide Bindusar’s shoes as part of the jootey-churai ceremony. Adonus brings the shoes and tells them that water has seeped into his shoes. Chandra makes him wear his own shoes. Moora gets emotional to see this. Chandra tells Bindusar that he has proved himself as a good brother and son and says that now he will have to become a good husband, too. The priest asks the couple to take their elders’ blessings. Chandra asks Chandra to seek Prabha’s blessings. Bindusar reluctantly touches her feet.

After the wedding rituals, Helena tells Bindusar that she had to make her son Adonus sit on the mandap as he had gone missing and she didn't want someone to raise fingers on their family. She tells him that she is glad that he came for the wedding at the last moment. Prabha tells Chandra that she is glad that he allowed Helena to complete the wedding rituals. Chandra tells her that he could have forced Bindusar but he did't want him to insult her once again and hence he gave in to his demands. Bindusar tells Helena that he would have called off the wedding if Chandra would not have allowed her to do the wedding rituals.