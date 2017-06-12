Chandra Nandini 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini returns to the palace

Chandra nandini begins with Chanakya saying that a king can’t to his duties properly till the time he has the compassion of a father and heart of a husband. Chanakya asks Chandra(Rajat Tokas) to get Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) back at any cost because he will not be able to rule his Kingdom if he will be soul-less himself. He tells Chandra that when he will get his Nandini back, he will be a wonderful ruler.

Chanakya tells Chandra that for the first time in his life he has realized the value of love. He says that he doesn’t want a fearful, heartless ruler for his Kingdom. He wants a fearless warrior with a heart of gold. He orders Chandra to find Nandini and to win her heart all over again.

Chandra goes looking for Nandini. Nandini remembers Chandra’s words where he demeaned her, told her he didn’t love or ned her. Wolves attack at the carriage and nandini is stuck there. As soon as the wolf attacks, Chandra comes there with a lightened wood and fights the wolf. Nsndini says he should not have come, he says that how would you have saved yourself. He burns the ground around him and helps her take the stuck dupatta out. He asks her to come back to the palace but she refuses. He tells her that he loves her and he has never felt more special than with her. She says all I remember when i think about those moments is pain. She asks him to leave her hand. Helena goes over to a cave and meet Apama. Helena tells Apama that Nandini willingly left Chandra and his Kingdom. Apama is happy hearing that. They leave the cave after talking as they suspect somebody coming.

Chandra returns home and sees Nandini rocking Bindusara. She falls down and Chandra holds her. They share an intense eyelock. He says that he is very happy but Nandini stops him saying that don’t think even for a moment that I am back for you. I am only here for Magadh and Bindusara. We will live under one roof but that is only because of Magadh.

Chandra says my name is Chandragupta Maurya, can I become your friend? I am not an emperor, I am not your husband. I am just an unknown man, please become my friend. He says everytime we remember the past, you only get saddened because of my faults. Let’s start afresh. Nandini’s tear falls on Chandra’s palm. He closes his palm. He says you can give me your answer in your own time. (Also Read: Chandra Nandini 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini leaves the palace shocking everybody)

She takes away Bindusara saying that she needs to take him to her room and says that she doesn’t want to spend the night with an unknown person. Chandra still comes up with a solution and makes a partition on the bed and allots a side to Nandini. He makes Bindusara sleep in between them and tells Nandini that she is the most precious person in Bindusara’s life. Nandini says that a mother can’t be given the credit of a child’s upbringing as it is the role of both the father and the mother.

PREVIEW

Chandra gives Nandini the title of Chief queen but she refuses it. Helena manipulates Chandra against her. Dadi tells Nandini that Chandra has been attacked, she rushes out of the palace in search of Chandra.