Chandra Nandini 12 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra asks Prabha to spend the night in his bedroom

Dadi tells Moora that it was her wish to get all the wedding rituals done by Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) but now that Helena has already done all that, they should atleast get the gruh pravesh ceremony done by Nandini. Alice stops the couple from entering the palace and asks Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) to give her a gift first. He whispers in her ears that Karthikey has agreed to marry her. Alice gets extremely happy and thanks him. Karthikey and Adonus get bewildered. Alice welcomes them inside the palace.

Dadi calls Nandini to do the ceremony. Bindusar throws the aarti ki thaali. He tells everyone that Chandra might have accepted her as his wife but she is not his mother. He tells them that only Helena deserves to do all these rituals. Dharma asks Bindusar why does he hate her so much. She tells him that if he has accepted the fact that she is Chandra’s wife then he must also agree that she is his mother. Prabha shouts on Dharma and asks her to go inside. Dharma feels insulted and leaves. Prabha calls Helena and asks her to perform all the rituals.

Chandra calls Dharma and thanks her for making him realize his son’s shortcomings. He tells her that even a blind person can tell that she has been raised by Nandini as she has all the morals and values that he wanted to give his son. Dharma asks Chandra why has he called her. He gives her a task. Chanakya tells Chandra that he has understood that someone is trying to mislead them about Prabha’s father’s location and asks him to spread the word in all the kingdoms that Nandini has returned to Magadh after 10 years.

Prabha apologizes to Dharma for scolding her in front of everyone. Dharma asks why did she say that it’s Nandini’s instruction that she leaves. Prabha gets surprised and asks her if she indeed said that. Dharma tells her that she has started regaining her lost memory. Prabha says she doesn’t remember anything and tells Dharma that she should not have argued with Bindusar. Dharma asks her to accept the fact that she is Nandini and Bindusar’s mother,too. Prabha tells her that she doesn’t want to hurt Bindusar as she feels a strange connection with him. Dharma tells Prabha that Chandra has asked her to spend the night in his room. She gets shocked. Dharma tells her that the palace is filled with guests and it would not look nice if they will come to know that Nandini stays in servant quarters. Prabha agrees.

Malayaketu tries to provoke Bindusar against Chandra. Chandra comes there and asks Bindusar to go to his room as Charumati must be waiting for him. Prabha gets surprised to see all the decorations at Chandra's room. Dharma performs the gruh pravesh ceremony for Nandini and welcomes her inside. She tells her that Chandra has himself decorated the room for her and asks her to accept his love.