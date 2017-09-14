Chandra Nandini 14 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Charumati and Prabha slap Dharma for spending the night with Bindusara

Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) goes and tells Dharma that she lied to him. He tells her that he still has tears in his eyes and there is no one to wipe them off. He falls on her. Dharma tries to wake him up and asks him to go to his bedroom. But he sleeps off on her bed. Charumati wakes up and gets shocked not to find Bindusar anywhere in the room. She steps out and asks a guard if he saw Bindusar anywhere. He tells her that he has gone towards Dharma’s room. Charumati gets infuriated and goes and asks Dharma to open the door. She sees Bindusar lying on her bed. Charumati tells Dharma that she is not shocked to see Bindusar in her room as she is aware of his habits. She tells her that she has no problem with him getting close to other women but it was her first wedding night and she cannot tolertate the fact that he spends it with someone else.

Charumati slaps Dharma and accuses her of trying to woo Bindusar so that she can become the queen of the palace. She tells her that she will never be able to get Bindusar. Dharma tells her that she is misunderstanding her. She says that she has no idea why did he come to her room and tells her that she has no interest in her husband as she does not like those men who do not respect women. Charumati tells her that she had been waiting for this night since a long time and she will never forgive her for ruining it.

Dharma throws water on Bindusar. He wakes up and holds her neck and asks her how dare she throw water on him. He asks her what is she doing in his room. She asks him to open his eyes and see around. She tells him that he is standing in her room. She asks him why did he leave Charumati on their first wedding night and come to her room. She says that it’s because of him that she had to hear insulting things from Charumati. She says that just because she helped him once that doesn’t mean that she will welcome him everytime. He tells her that he would never have come to her room if he would have been in his senses. He warns her not to behave like this with him, ever again.

Prabha (Shweta Basu Prasad) tells Chandra (Rajat Tokas) that she is unable to sleep. Chandra tells her that he will sing a lullaby for her. She laughs out loud. She apologizes to him for making fun of him. He tells her that he didn’t feel bad and asks her to try to sleep. He sings the lullaby. Prabha gets reminded of something. Chandra tells her that she used to sing it with him. She falls asleep.

Next morning, in order to make Prabha recall her memory, Chandra intentionally asks Tilotima the meaning of a shlok in front of Prabha. When she gives the wrong answer, Prabha corrects her and tells her the true meaning of the shlok. Chandra gets happy and tells Tilotima that she has always been interested in books and it’s because of her why he knows so much. Tilotima leaves. Chandra asks Prabha that if she is not Nandini then how did she know the meaning of this shloka. She tells him that she is a brahmin girl and she is supposed to know all this. She asks him not to unnecessarily try to prove her Nandini.

Karthikey’s sister asks Alice what did Bindusar give her. She tells her that her brother has agreed to marry her. She gets happy. Helena calls Prabha and tells her about last night’s incident. Prabha calls Dharma and asks her if it’s true that Bindusar was present in her room, last night. Dharma tells her that he was there. Prabha slaps Dharma. Dharma tells her that she didn’t do anything wrong. She tells her that she didn’t call him to her room, he himself came there in a drunk condition. Charumati accuses her of lying and says that she knows she must have lured him to come to her room. Helena decides to call Bindusar and sends a servant to call him. Adonus tells Bindusar that Prabha slapped Dharma five times and Charumati also raised her hand on her.

Servant comes and tells Bindusar that Helena has called him. He goes out. Helena asks him if he went to Dharma's room last night. He refuses. Dharma gets shocked.