Chandra Nandini 17th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra refuses to trust Nandini

Chandra Nandini today begins with Moora talking to panditji about Vishaka, while Dadi asks her what it is about. Moora says she feels Vishaka is a good choice of life partner for Chandra(Rajat Tokas). Dadi asks her why even after being Chandra’s mother she is not able to see that Chandra only loves Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad). Moora asks Dadi to trust her choice as she knows better being Chandra’s mother. Chandra is busy admiring his potrait just drawn. Nandini comes in and says the potrait is incomplete later she brings in Bindusar and places him on Chandra’s lap. She says Magadh’s present and future should be potrayed together for the potrait to be complete. Chandra thinks how Nnadini can influence him so much by angering him one moment and doing something so touching the very next moment. Nandini reminds Chandra to be mindful about the information she had provided to him about Vishaka. Vishaka comes in with a toy for Bindusar and Chandra asks her if she would wish to come out for a stroll with him around the palace. She readily agrees as Nandini feels uncomfortable.

While walking around the palace Chandra finely asks her little details about her country and also her childhood. Vishaka cleverly answers it all as she has been prepared for it when she was imprisoned with the real princess Vishaka. She manages to trick Chandra. A servant brings along a information from the mantri. Chandra thinks that it is the very information he had asked mantri to collect about Vishaka. He calls for a court meeting and asks for Nandini to specifically attend it.(Also Read: Nandini tells Chandra the whole truth about Vishakha)

During the court meeting Nandini tries to put forward her view about Vishaka and prove it yet in vain. As Chandra proves Nandini wrong and refuses to trust her. He blames her for lieing to him about everything. Vishaka too blames Nandini for accusing her even when she tried to be friendly with her. Apama says this is the right opportunity to instigate Chandra against Nandini. She meets Chandra and tells him that she saw Nandini going out to meet Gautami the other day. She puts forward a doubt about Nandini being still involved with Padmanand. Nandini reaches Vishaka room sneakily and gets the letter she hid. She is just about to go out when Vishaka enters. Nandini lies that she is here to get medicine for Dadi. As Vishaka makes the medicine, Nandini in a bid to hide the letter loses grip of it and it falls. Vishaka hands over the medicine to Nandini but Nandini falls on Vishaka’s feet asking her forgiveness for blaming her. This way Nandini manages to pick up the letter. As Nandini walks out Vishaka wonders why Nandini is acting strange.

Nandini comes out and meets an angry Chandra. He blames her for hiding the truth from him and meeting Gautami. Nnadini accepts that she met her but also tells Chandra about the letter. In his anger Chandra tears the letter and burns it. Nandini asserts her truth once again and walks off.

Precap: Chandra tells Moora that he is ready to marry Vishaka. Nandini refuses to leave the palace till she brings out Moora’s truth. Chandra hugs Nandini and tells her that he always trusted her.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com