Chandra Nandini 18 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini challenges Chandra about his marriage

Chandra Nandini begins with Chandra(Rajat Tokas) calling everybody to the raanivaas. Moora and Dadi are worried as to why he has called them, what is going on in his mind. Apama tells Helena that the only reason is that he will kick out Nandini from the palace but Helena disagrees. Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) is looking at the moon and talking to Bindusara. She says nobody believes her but at least he believes her chhoti maa that she will protect him. She is also called to the raanivaas.

Chandra announces his decision of marrying princess Vishakha. Moora is happy to hear that. Chandra asks Vishakha for her permission for marriage. Vishakha takes Bindusara from Nandini and says she wants to get married to him. The decision is finalized. He makes another important announcement that after the marriage Nandini will be freed of her responsiblities and she can go wherever she wants as nobody needs her there anymore. Nandini is teary-eyed.

Malayketu’s father arrives and requests to meet his daughter in law Chhaya, Chandra grants him permission and asks him to stay there. Nandini is rocking Bindusara and crying. She looks at her and Durdhara’s picture. She hears Durdhara’s voice reminding her that she promised to take care of her son till her last breath. She apologises to Durdhara and remembers everything she got to know about plots against Chandra.

Chandra tells Nandini that why is she affected by the marriage when Helena is not. She has no right to do so and she needs to start preparing to leave. Nandini tells him that she will not leave the palace no matter how hard he tries. She is a mother to Bindusara and she will always be a mother to him and she will not let this marriage take place.

Helena orders Nandini to prepare haldi for the haldi ceremony and then taunts her. She says that she knows she is nothing more than a maid but she is Chandra's wife. Why is she not stopping this marriage. Helena says you are jealous of Vishakha and if she is not deserving, who is? She orders her to prepare the haldi and be done with it.

Nandini is preparing haldi when Chandra comes there and hugs her. He wipes her tears and says he believes every word she ever said and that she was right from the beginning. Nandini hugs him back but it turns out to be a dream.

Chandra comes there with Vishakha and deliberately romances her to make Nandini jealous. Dadi witnesses all this and Nandini end up silently crying over Chandra’s actions

Chandra sees Vishakha anxious over not finding enough poison. She looks for it in a box and finds it empty.