Chandra Nandini 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Prabha finally accepts that she is Chandra’s wife, Nandini

Prabha (Shweta Basu Prasad) asks Chandra (Rajat Tokas) if it’s true that he had punished her for killing Durdhara and had thrown her out of the palace. He tells her in what circumstances did he have to take that decision and why he is grateful to God for bringing her back in his life. He goes back to change his clothes. She notices him struggling with his ornaments and goes and helps him. The teeka on his forhead gets smudged by mistake which brings a smile on Prabha’s face. He asks her if he is looking like a monkey. She asks him how did he come to know. He tells her that that’s what she used to call him earlier. Prabha tells him that she used to get flashes of her past in which she used to see herself calling someone monkey. Chandra asks her to accept that she is Nandini. Prabha says perhaps he is right. She hugs him and accepts that she is Nandini.

Chanakya’s secret informer tells him that the person who is misguiding them is staying somewhere inside Magadh. He gets shocked and decides to find out the Purohit’s truth. Nandini recalls all the moments shared with Chandra and gets happy to find back her identity. Chandra comes, embraces her and fills sindoor in her hairline. He asks her if she also has the same feelings for him that he has. She starts blushing. They both share some romantic moments with each other.

Dadi calls everyone and tells them what all do they have to do for Savirtri Upvas. Bhadraketu says that why do women have to make all the sacrifices. Dadi tells him that Chandra had also asked her that same question. She says that both Chandra and Nandini used to fast for each other. Bhadraketu says he will also fast for his wife when he gets married. Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) says that all this is superstition and asks Charumati not to fast for him. He leaves. Chandra announces in front of everyone that he has fixed Alice and Karthikey’s wedding. Dharma and Karthikey get upset while all other start celebrating the news.

Chandra starts flirting with Nandini. Karthikey tells Dharma that he cannot marry anyone else because he loves her. She gets shocked to see Bindusar over there.