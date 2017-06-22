Chandra Nandini 22 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Padmanand challenges Chandra for a combat

Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) asks Chandra (Rajat Tokas) to leave her alone. Chandra says he will never leave her alone and will always be on her side when ever she needs him.Nandini cries on his shoulders. Chandra asks her to cry as much as she wants thinking he is her friend. Nandini requests him to let her see her father one last time. Chandra allows her. She thanks him.

Helena gets happy to know that now she will get to stay with her mother. Her mother asks her not to show her feelings and try to pretend as if she is still loyal towards Chandra. She tells her that this time she will have to win Chandra’s heart. Helena tells her mother that this time it’s going to be very easy for her as Nandini is in love with someone else. Her mother scolds her for believing all this and says it’s impossible for Nandini to love someone else.

Nandini goes to meet her father, Padmanand, and gets sad to see his condition. He tells her that he will never be able to forgive her for marrying Chandragupt Maurya. She tells him that she loves him but she will always regret the fact that she couldnot get a father whom she could be proud of. She says today he is in this condition because of his bad deeds. She tells him that he might not like Chandra but it’s because of him that she could come to see him one last time.

She says he taught her how to be an ideal woman, made her a warrior then how did he himself drift away from his own teachings.He gets emotional and says she wants her to do his last rituals. He asks if he will make him drink Gangajal. She makes him drink Gangajal. He asks her to leave and says he wants to see her smiling face one last time. She leaves.

Next morning, Padmanand is brought to the court. People start asking Chandra to give him death penalty. Chandra thinks of Nandini and feels bad for her. Padmanand says Chandra is a loser and openly challenges him for a combat. Chandra agrees and gets into the battle ground.