Chandra Nandini 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra beheads Padmanand and gets his body cremated by Bindusar

Chandra (Rajat Tokas) and Padmanand indulge in a fierce sword fight and Chandra beheads him. His head goes and falls at Chnanakya’s feet. He feels proud of Chandra. The citizents start praising their king. Chandra tells Chanakya that this is his guru dakshina.He asks his army to join Padmanand’s head and respectfully cremate him. The citizens get confused. Chanakya announces that he appreciates king’s decision.

Malayketu and his minister discuss how Chanakya and Chandra mercilessly killed Padmanand and decide to take action against them. His minister suggests to wait till Bindusar’s birthday.

Chandra sees Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) crying and takes her in his arms. He asks her to cry as much as she wants. He tells her that he has come to take her to the cremation ground. Nandini gets dejected to see her father’s dead body. People start asking who will perform his last rites as none of his sons are alive. Chandra comes there and says Bindusar will perform the last rites as Padmanand was his grandfather. Chandra cremates him.

A few days later…Dadi calls Chandra and informs him that Nandini has kept a fast for him and that’s why he will have to sit with her in the puja. He says he has a very important meeting to attend and he cannot go with her.Helena gets happy to see this.

Helena tells Chloe that she is sure Nandini will not miss this opportunity to meet her lover. Chloe tells her that she heard her talking to her lover yesterday. She tells her that he is going to sit with her in the puja. Helena scolds her for not informing her about it before. They decide to follow her in dasi’s avatar.

Chandra comes there dressed as her friend. Helena gets shocked to see Nandini with her lover.Nandini scolds him for coming so late and asks him to carry all the puja items. Chandra empties a bucket full of flowers on her.

Temple guards stop Helena and Chloe from entering the temple. Priest tells Nandini that this puja should be performed with husband. She tells him that he is her husband. Chandra gets happy to hear that from her.